Hoteliers take to high seas and railroads in hunt for ultra-luxury travellers

The luxury travel market “continues to look very favourable”, according to Scott Rosenberger, a partner specialising in travel and hospitality at Deloitte. “Build it and they will come,” said Rosenberger.

Bankrolled by roughly US$1 billion of investment from Accor and in large part its partners, Orient Express is also planning to launch six more trains across Italy in collaboration with Italian luxury hospitality group Arsenale. It is also building the world’s largest sailing ship, named Silenseas, where cabins will cost up to €20,000 per voyage.

Accor’s chief executive Sebastien Bazin says that of Accor’s 300 million customers every year about 3 per cent are “ultra-rich”, creating a large opportunity. “That’s roughly 9 million clients and I need 110 [people onboard the ship],” he said. He predicts that for a third of the year the 720 sq ft yacht and its 56 suites will be hired out for private use.

“For 40 years we only had one desire — to kidnap the [customer] for as long as we could in the premises of the hotel to make sure he was having breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails,” said Bazin. But now Accor aimed to “be a curator, and if needs be owner and operator, of those activities when he walks out of our walls”, he added.

Offering more varied experiences is also a way for hotel groups to keep their wealthiest customers attached to loyalty programmes. The luxury cruise ventures are “more of a brand marketing loyalty play than a revenue play”, said Clayton Reid, executive chair of hospitality marketing agency MMGY Global.