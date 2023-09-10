How Johanne Siy went from having just US$1.25 in her bank to Asia’s best female chef in 2023

Some of Chiang’s proteges have gone on to be notable chefs in their own right, and it includes Kenneth Foong, the head chef of Noma, Zor Tan, whose restaurant Born just placed 36th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list 2023, and pastry whizz Mohamed Al-Matin who founded the wildly popular patisserie Le Matin.

There, she worked her way up over a period of four years, from cutting herbs and aromatics to cooking the proteins at the grill station. The work was gruelling and she, at the worst of times, wondered if being a woman who started out in the kitchens later in life than other male chefs was a setback.

“I thought that I was always somehow behind compared to everyone else because of my age,” she said. “I volunteered for a lot of things because I needed to make up for that. Even on my off days, I would read cookbooks to get the best training that I could, in the time that I had.”

“I'm not able to do certain things that other people could do by themselves,” she explained. “And that was the reason I got into a lot of heated arguments when I was younger with other people in the kitchen. I was constantly trying to prove that I can do anything as good as or better than the guys here.”

Her biggest takeaways from working under Chiang?

“There are many takeaways but the most significant lesson he's taught me is to never lose sight of my original intention," she said. “As you progress there’s so many influences that come your way so the intention matters. Questions like: ‘Why did you open this restaurant in the first place? Was it to bring joy to people? Or is it to get all these accolades?’”