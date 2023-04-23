How this Singaporean earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in Seoul selling chicken rice

One Degree North, which first started as a delivery-only Asian roast joint, put itself on the radar of foodies last year when it clinched a 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand award in Seoul under the watch of its owner, Joel Lim.

A Singaporean millennial, Lim’s journey could have moved in a completely different trajectory. A role in the kitchen, not to mention being the owner of it, requires a combination of mental and physical involvement at every step of the way. The easier way out would have been to simply take over his father’s business QuicSeal, a company that manufactures and supplies products which include waterproofing, tile adhesives, joint sealants, epoxies, concrete repair mortar. However, after a two-year stint with Singapore Airlines as a flight attendant and another two more as a project manager for a sales company, Lim felt it was time to take his career into his own hands. “I don’t want to be known as an ‘ah sia kia’ (a Singlish term describing those with rich parents),” he shared.