How tidying expert Marie Kondo packs for travel

“What I want to convey is not that the Japanese way of thinking is the only correct one, or that it should be recommended as the ‘right’ way,” she said. “Rather, by learning about other cultures, we can come to understand our own more deeply.”

The following interview with Kondo has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How has travelling over the past decade changed how you think of other cultures and places — and Japan?

I had always taken certain things such as the abundance of clean water that allows me to enjoy a bath every day without a second thought about how much I’m using, or the reliability of public transportation, where everything runs precisely on schedule, for granted. It was only through living and spending time abroad that I came to recognise these differences and truly appreciate them as Japan’s strengths and charms.

I’ve learned that each country has its own distinct character, and by noticing and appreciating those wonderful qualities — and incorporating them into our own daily lives — we can broaden our perspectives and enrich the way we live.

From childhood, you learned that how you leave the places you visit matters. How do you live by that idea and what advice can you give travellers along those lines?

In Japan, there’s a saying that means “A bird does not leave a mess behind when it flies away.” It’s something teachers and parents often tell us from the time we’re children.

I put this into practice through small, ordinary habits that might seem trivial. If I finish the toilet paper, I replace it so the next person can use it. If I notice water splashed around the sink after using it, I quickly wipe it down. By imagining that someone else will use the same space, I naturally find myself acting in that way.

What’s your philosophy around packing? Would Marie Kondo check a bag for a weeklong trip?

I prefer to check my luggage rather than limit myself to a carry-on. That said, I try to keep everything as compact as possible. For instance, I transfer skin care and cosmetic products into small bottles.

I also make sure to organise everything by category in packing cubes, so that the inside of my suitcase stays tidy and uncluttered.

What’s most important is knowing what kinds of items allow you to stay in a state that sparks joy. For me, that means things that help me take care of my health and well-being, like miso and pickled plums. I carry small honey sticks to soothe my throat and protect against dryness.

Do you have any tips for packing, particularly for overpackers?