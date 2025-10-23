How tidying expert Marie Kondo packs for travel
Marie Kondo has just published a new book about travel’s impact on her life. She shares tips for how to encounter the world, and, maybe, leave it a little better after your visit.
It’s been more than a decade since Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up landed on American bookshelves, reshaping how we think about clutter with its now famous question: “Does it spark joy?” Over years of travelling to foreign countries Kondo learned that behaviour that was instinctual to her, like greeting her home before tidying or thanking objects before tossing them out, perplexed non-Japanese people, she said.
“What stood out to me most was how often people asked me, ‘Why do you do that?’ about actions that felt completely natural to me,” she said, speaking via email through an interpreter.
Her new book, Letter from Japan is an attempt at answering that question and showing readers small ways of bringing Japanese traditions and practices into their lives.
“What I want to convey is not that the Japanese way of thinking is the only correct one, or that it should be recommended as the ‘right’ way,” she said. “Rather, by learning about other cultures, we can come to understand our own more deeply.”
The following interview with Kondo has been edited and condensed for clarity.
How has travelling over the past decade changed how you think of other cultures and places — and Japan?
I had always taken certain things such as the abundance of clean water that allows me to enjoy a bath every day without a second thought about how much I’m using, or the reliability of public transportation, where everything runs precisely on schedule, for granted. It was only through living and spending time abroad that I came to recognise these differences and truly appreciate them as Japan’s strengths and charms.
I’ve learned that each country has its own distinct character, and by noticing and appreciating those wonderful qualities — and incorporating them into our own daily lives — we can broaden our perspectives and enrich the way we live.
From childhood, you learned that how you leave the places you visit matters. How do you live by that idea and what advice can you give travellers along those lines?
In Japan, there’s a saying that means “A bird does not leave a mess behind when it flies away.” It’s something teachers and parents often tell us from the time we’re children.
I put this into practice through small, ordinary habits that might seem trivial. If I finish the toilet paper, I replace it so the next person can use it. If I notice water splashed around the sink after using it, I quickly wipe it down. By imagining that someone else will use the same space, I naturally find myself acting in that way.
What’s your philosophy around packing? Would Marie Kondo check a bag for a weeklong trip?
I prefer to check my luggage rather than limit myself to a carry-on. That said, I try to keep everything as compact as possible. For instance, I transfer skin care and cosmetic products into small bottles.
I also make sure to organise everything by category in packing cubes, so that the inside of my suitcase stays tidy and uncluttered.
What’s most important is knowing what kinds of items allow you to stay in a state that sparks joy. For me, that means things that help me take care of my health and well-being, like miso and pickled plums. I carry small honey sticks to soothe my throat and protect against dryness.
Do you have any tips for packing, particularly for overpackers?
Transfer items into smaller containers; avoid packing things randomly. Instead, organise and prepare everything by category.
For those who tend to overpack clothes, it can help to write down how many outfits you plan to bring and what kind of clothing you’ll actually need based on your travel schedule. By organising it that way, you might realise that some items aren’t really necessary after all.
As you pack, try asking yourself a few questions — for example, “Do I really need this for my trip to spark joy?” or “I brought this on my last trip — did I actually use it?” Reflecting in this way helps you make more intentional choices.
How do you come back to a place of calm in the middle of all the chaos that can come with travel?
I try to look for things I can still feel grateful for, even in difficult moments. If something goes wrong, I might think, “I’m glad it wasn’t worse,” or “Thanks to this, I was able to learn something new.” By recognising these small blessings, I can process the experience in a positive way.
When you travel, you love finding spaces that shift your thinking and show you new ways of seeing the world. What are some of those?
Everyday scenes, natural landscapes, artworks and architecture that are different from what I was used to in Japan. For example, seeing the vast, dry rock landscapes of Arizona for the first time and being overwhelmed by the grandeur of nature; feeling awe at the sheer scale of the Metropolitan Museum of Art when I experienced it in person; or being inspired by the energy of a bustling farmers’ market filled with colourful ingredients and beautifully crafted goods.
By Tariro Mzezewa © The New York Times
This article originally appeared in The New York Times