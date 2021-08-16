Who are the designers behind some of Singapore’s fanciest society weddings and events?

While the past year has been a parched one for many companies, homegrown botanical studio This Humid House (THH) is flourishing and breaking new grounds.

Founder John Lim is establishing a studio in Paris, which will be helmed by head of design Francoise Ozawa, a French native. It will be operational and available for destination weddings and event styling bookings at the end of 2021.

Lim said: “It all happened very naturally. We’ve been consulting for high-end fashion brands on how to implement events in the lifestyle space, so having a base in Paris would help us to communicate more efficiently with their headquarters there and consolidate our presence in both Europe and Asia.”

“We were also getting a lot of interest in destination weddings in Europe pre-COVID-19 and Paris is the most sought-after wedding venue in that region for the Asian market. On the creativity level, it’ll be great exposure for our designers,” Lim added.