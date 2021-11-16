Hyun Bin, Gong Yoo: 5 Korean celebs who became brand ambassadors in 2021
These celebrities have dominated the entertainment industry and now, they’re ruling the fashion and beauty worlds too.
Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae was recently announced as Gucci’s latest brand ambassador, showing just how much the Hallyu wave has taken the world by storm.
Indeed, luxury houses have increasingly been tapping into the star power and influence of K-drama stars. One thing’s for sure – 2021 proved that Korean celebrities are the new fashion royalty. Here are five male celebrities who were announced as luxury brand ambassadors this year.
HYUN BIN
Crash Landing On You’s "oppa" Hyun Bin was named as the first Korean ambassador for Italian brand Loro Piana. Tom Ford Beauty also announced the actor as its first regional ambassador.
Hyun Bin kicked things off by fronting Tom Ford’s Soleil Brulant fragrance campaign and has since starred in the Soleil Neige campaign.
But it’s not his first time collaborating with big name brands. Last year, Hyun Bin was named as the first Korean ambassador for Swiss luxury watch brand Omega.
GONG YOO
He may have had only a small role in Squid Game, but Gong Yoo is a star in his own right. This year, the actor was announced as the new face of Chanel Korea. He made his debut with an exclusive photo shoot with Elle Korea, sporting the brand’s J12 timepiece. More recently, Gong Yoo starred in a photoshoot for Marie Claire Korea, also showing off the J12 timepiece.
NAM JOO-HYUK
He starred in Netflix's hit series Start Up, released in late 2020. In early 2021, Nam Joo-hyuk was announced as ambassador for Dior Beauty Korea. Its not the actor's first association with Dior, however. In 2019, Nam was chosen as the first Korean ambassador of Dior Men.
LEE DONG-WOOK
Luxury skin care brand La Mer welcomed its first South Korean heartthrob, actor Lee Dong-wook, as its new brand ambassador in July this year.
Lee is no stranger to beauty and skincare endorsement. In 2019, he became the face of Chanel’s first makeup collection for men, Boy de Chanel.
KIM WOO-BIN
This year also saw Swiss luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre teaming up with model and actor Kim Woo-bin. The endorsement came after the actor made a comeback to the spotlight after taking a hiatus to focus on his treatment and recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer.
Even as he took a break, his star power didn't wane. "I am very delighted to be a Friend of Jaeger-LeCoultre, with the long history of 188 years and great watchmaking expertise. I look forward to the new journey with Jaeger-LeCoultre," Kim said of the appointment.