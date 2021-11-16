Hyun Bin, Gong Yoo: 5 Korean celebs who became brand ambassadors in 2021

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae was recently announced as Gucci’s latest brand ambassador, showing just how much the Hallyu wave has taken the world by storm.

Indeed, luxury houses have increasingly been tapping into the star power and influence of K-drama stars. One thing’s for sure – 2021 proved that Korean celebrities are the new fashion royalty. Here are five male celebrities who were announced as luxury brand ambassadors this year.

HYUN BIN

Crash Landing On You’s "oppa" Hyun Bin was named as the first Korean ambassador for Italian brand Loro Piana. Tom Ford Beauty also announced the actor as its first regional ambassador.

Hyun Bin kicked things off by fronting Tom Ford’s Soleil Brulant fragrance campaign and has since starred in the Soleil Neige campaign.