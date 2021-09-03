What has ‘oppa’ Hyun Bin been up to these days?
It’s been awhile since we’ve seen the South Korean actor on our screens, but the heartthrob has now racked up another ambassadorship, this time for Italian brand Loro Piana.
K-drama A-lister Hyun Bin made waves for his role as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in blockbuster Netflix show Crash Landing On You, but since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movies, Bargaining, The Point Men and Confidential Assignment 2: International.
As one of South Korea’s most recognised and sought-after stars, Hyun Bin has been chosen as ambassador for several fashion and lifestyle brands. Last November, he was signed on as an Omega spokesman. In July, he was announced as the new face for Tom Ford Beauty. And in August, the star became LazMall’s first regional brand ambassador – surely an encouragement for us to add to cart!
Most recently, on Sep 2, Hyun Bin was announced as the official ambassador for Italian luxury brand Loro Piana.
“His social engagement towards humanitarian and environmental issues underscores the common values shared between himself and Loro Piana, making the partnership a natural decision,” the brand said in a press release.
“Loro Piana creates garments of timeless elegance, products that do not change over time. Through this collaboration I want to share the history and values of this brand that I have always admired. I look forward to the upcoming activities,” Hyun Bin said.
While we wait for Hyun Bin to grace our screens once again, we’ll feast our eyes on these Loro Piana campaign images.
What is that sweater made out of, you ask? Well, it's boyfriend material.