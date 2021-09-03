What has ‘oppa’ Hyun Bin been up to these days?

Most recently, on Sep 2, Hyun Bin was announced as the official ambassador for Italian luxury brand Loro Piana.

“His social engagement towards humanitarian and environmental issues underscores the common values shared between himself and Loro Piana, making the partnership a natural decision,” the brand said in a press release.

“Loro Piana creates garments of timeless elegance, products that do not change over time. Through this collaboration I want to share the history and values of this brand that I have always admired. I look forward to the upcoming activities,” Hyun Bin said.

While we wait for Hyun Bin to grace our screens once again, we’ll feast our eyes on these Loro Piana campaign images.

What is that sweater made out of, you ask? Well, it's boyfriend material.