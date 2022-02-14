Match made in heaven: Is Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Korea’s richest celebrity couple?

It's the season of love and on Feb 10, South Korean celebrities Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announced that they were getting married.

Ever since they co-starred in hit drama Crash Landing On You, fans have been rooting for the actors to get together. The happy news comes a year after the pair confirmed speculations that they were dating.

As leading superstars of the South Korean film industry, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are among the region’s highest-paid actors. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we take a look at each of their assets and where their combined net worth stands.