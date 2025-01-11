Master distiller Ian Chang once led Kavlan, Taiwan’s single malt whisky, into an award-winning, global success

“There is no such thing as a perfect whisky,” Ian Chang declared in his measured, unhurried style. He was addressing a whisky-loving audience at Garibaldi restaurant on Purvis Street, gathered to celebrate Komoro.

The audience was rapt, and deservedly so. Ian Chang is a whisky icon. For 16 years, Chang led the whisky-making at Kavalan, Taiwan’s single malt whisky, where he was instrumental in turning a subtropical whisky into a multi-award winning, global success. He was awarded Master Distiller of the Year in 2015 by Whisky Magazine and Master Distiller by IWSC in 2017, and those are just two of the many accolades he’s garnered over the year.

In 2020, he left Kavalan and joined Komoro, a new Japanese distillery in the Greater Karuizawa region, a region mired in whisky lore. (More on this later.)