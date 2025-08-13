How two-time GPHG winner Stefan Kudoke went from spray cans to skeletonised movements

Big watch brands got big for a reason. Once upon a time they started to make something a lot of people liked, kept making them, and grew fat on R&D budgets and global marketing campaigns. Now they are perpetual machines that spit out the same impressive (if safe) crowd-pleasers year after year. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, since owning a big-brand watch comes with cultural cachet and the comforting assurance that after-sales service isn’t like spinning a roulette wheel and hoping it lands on “yes, we have some measure of this”. But big brands can get a little formulaic.

That’s where independents win. They’re wild, unpredictable, and just obscure enough to provide the thrill of exclusivity. And unlike the conglomerates, independents can make something because they want to, not because you want it. So, if there’s one thing that embodies independent watchmaking, it’s freedom — and it was exactly this that led Stefan Kudoke, somewhat unexpectedly, into haute horlogerie.

If you’re not already familiar, Kudoke is an independent German brand celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Along the way, it picked up two Petite Aiguille prizes at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) in 2019 and 2024, which is awarded to watches retailing between CHF 3,000 (US$3,715; S$4,810) and CHF 10,000. Known for obsessive craftsmanship and often intricate skeletonisation and engraving, Kudoke offers exceptional value for the handwork poured into each piece. Not bad for a founder whose first artistic outlet was spraying graffiti in Frankfurt.