This product designer from an Indonesian village created an award-winning wooden radio and a bamboo bike

As a product designer, Singgih Kartono is most commonly associated with three things: the award-winning Magno wooden radio; the Spedagi bamboo bike which has been used by celebrities to heads of states; and the Pasar Papringan market which draws over 3,000 people regularly.

But for Kartono himself, there’s a novelty idea behind all of his notable creations – design as a social movement.

The 57-year-old Indonesian now lives in Kandangan, his birthplace, a sub-district just outside Temanggung’s town centre, some 450km from Jakarta. Visiting him in his beloved hometown feels like visiting an old friend. We meet on a late Thursday morning in his office and home, where Spedagi bamboo bikes are being produced.

Back in the late 1980s, Kartono was the first student from Kandangan to be accepted to Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), one of Indonesia’s top universities. After graduating from product design in 1992 and working in Bandung for the next decade, he returned to Temanggung in 2004 and started his own company, Piranti Works.