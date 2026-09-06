Jigger & Pony’s Indra Kantono is thinking beyond the cocktail bar

Indra Kantono is having an incredible year. In July, he was named Best International Bar Mentor at the Spirited Awards, followed days later by the Roku Industry Icon Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

His flagship bar, Jigger & Pony, ranked No 9 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026; Cosmo Pony, the group’s first venture in Jakarta, came in at No 15; and its newest bar, BOP, debuted at No 52 on the extended list.

“I have a million and one things to be grateful for,” he said, softly acknowledging what he considers his greatest blessing this year: the baby girl he and his wife, Guoyi Gan, welcomed in July.