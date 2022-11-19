Industry icon Jean-Claude Biver and his son Pierre are launching a new independent watch brand

Since Biver Watches is essentially a startup, their roles are not clearly delineated. “In six to eight years I won’t be so healthy, so the more we work as one now, the better he can follow up,” admitted the senior. “One day, he will not need me anymore, I hope.” Which is why Pierre has more direct contact with the team and their partners, only circling the information back to his father when a decision needs to be made. “I make sure everything is going right on a daily basis, like if there’s a pen missing, or if we need to buy paper,” junior quipped.

And he’s happy to do the heavy lifting, a task some might assume is even heavier given the weight of his father’s legacy. “I enjoy it. It’s a privilege to learn from and work with my father. I didn’t do anything to deserve it. I just happened to be born at the right time and into the right family,” he said plainly. “And because I don’t deserve it, it motivates me to do better than anybody else.”

Pierre is acutely aware of the gap in their knowledge and experience but believes that their dynamic is now in a sweet spot where his relative inexperience brings fresh ideas that complement Jean-Claude’s seasoned input. “The design team and I sometimes want to push things really far with super nice, conceptual ideas, but my father will come in and suggest we change this detail or make that bit a little smaller. These details don’t sound important but they reflect the quality of his experience, and they end up making a big impact,” said Pierre. “It’s been very humbling working with him. I see how he treats everyone with respect. Young or old, he listens, believing everyone has good ideas.”

“I’m more interested in young people,” added Jean-Claude, who has also recently joined the board of another independent watch brand, Norqain, which is led by a team with an average age of 35. “People my age — what can they bring me? They know as much as I do; but young people know other things. They have other visions. They bring ideas and disruption. That is why I always try to avoid people my age.”

The Bivers will be debuting two watches next year: One in titanium and one in rose gold, with a new and innovative material to be unveiled in 2024, though all Pierre had to say about it was that “it is known, it is used a lot, and we found a way to prevent its disadvantages.” Presently, the goal is to make 30 watches for next year, with a view to double that number by 2030.

“This is my Everest now,” said Jean-Claude. “And you of course can’t go on expedition like this one without doubt. But the doubt wakes you up in the morning asking, ‘Can you double check? Are you sure you are right?’. But I listen, I do the checks, and then I can say to doubt: ‘I will show you how much you are wrong.’”