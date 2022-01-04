Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

People

New year motivation: 8 inspiring profile stories to kick off 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

People

New year motivation: 8 inspiring profile stories to kick off 2022

Want to start the year off on an inspiring note? Take a leaf from the playbooks of these successful entrepreneurs.

New year motivation: 8 inspiring profile stories to kick off 2022

Former radio DJ Maddy Barber, Astons founder Aston Soon, Birds Of Paradise founder Edwin Lim. (Photos: Aik Chen, Alvin Teo, Kelvin Chia)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
04 Jan 2022 06:23AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 06:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

With a new year comes new possibilities to dream bigger, work harder and achieve more. If you need a dose of motivation to kick things into gear as you work towards achieving your goals, read these inspirational stories capturing the growth and journeys of successful business owners in Singapore.

THE THREE SIBLINGS BUILDING SINGAPORE’S OWN FITNESS EMPIRE

Calvin, Valerie and Bebe Ding founded CRU68 in 2014. (Photo: Alvin Teo)

The Ding siblings Calvin, Valerie and Bebe rode to success when they launched their CRU fitness brand with a range of studios in Singapore that provide spinning, boxing, yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes. Their ever growing fitness empire now also includes CRU TV, their own virtual fitness platform, and their own CRU TV bike. How did they do it?

Read the story here

THE TENDERFRESH FRIED CHICKEN STORY

Tenderfresh's chief operating officer, Kelvin Chua (left) and founder Jimmy Soh (right). (Photo: Aik Chen)

You’ve sunk your teeth into Tenderfresh’s well-loved fried chicken, but did you know that the chain started off in 1979 as a small hawker stall in Whitley Road Hawker Centre? Tenderfresh founder Jimmy Soh and chief operating officer Kelvin Chua chronicle the company’s evolution from a humble coffeeshop stall to a thriving F&B empire.

Read the story here

HOW CELEBRITY AND HEALTH COACH JACELYN TAY OVERCAME THE TOUGHEST MOMENTS IN LIFE

Despite the hardships that she's been through, Jacelyn Tay displays an admirable enthusiasm for life. (Photo: Alvin Teo)

Former actress Jacelyn Tay has gone through turbulent times, from battling an autoimmune condition, to going through bankruptcy and divorce. Still, she got back up on her feet every time. How does she stay positive? And what’s her advice for others going through similar situations?

Read the story here

HOW TWO LAW STUDENTS TURNED A CAROUSELL HOBBY INTO A WATCH DEALERSHIP

Brothers Joses Ng, 22, and Jarod Ng, 24, pooled all their savings to fund their hobby-turned-enterprise, Watch Capital. (Photo: Aik Chen)

Brothers Jarod and Joses Ng started off by trading high-end timepieces on Carousell. That hobby soon turned into a full-fledged business when the brothers opened a physical retail boutique at 111 Somerset. They share their story with us.  

Read the story here

MADDY BARBER ON WHY SHE LEFT RADIO TO FOCUS ON HER JEWELLERY BUSINESS

After 25 years, Maddy is ready to kiss the airwaves goodbye. (Photo: Aik Chen)

It’s never an easy decision to leave one passion in order to pursue another. In the case of local DJ Maddy Barber, she made the difficult choice to leave a career in radio that she had built for years in order to put in her all for her jewellery business, Madly Gems. She shares what’s in store for her future.

Read the story here

ASTONS’ FOUNDER ON ESTABLISHING A HOUSEHOLD NAME

Aston Soon, founder of Astons. (Photo: Alvin Teo)

When Aston Soon, founder of homegrown steakhouse Astons, opened his first hawker stall, he had no idea that it would grow into the household name it is today. He shares his journey and insights into how the company is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the story here

THE FOUNDER OF BIRDS OF PARADISE WANTS TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

Edwin Lim, founder of Birds of Paradise. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Birds Of Paradise founder left his engineering job to pursue his dream of making ice-cream. Today, the brand is well-known for its botanical gelato, but founder Edwin Lim sees the business as a vehicle to give back to the community. He chats about the company’s CSR efforts and if expansion is on the cards for the business.

Read the story here

AT 18, HE DROPPED OUT OF SCHOOL TO JOIN HIS FAMILY’S DURIAN CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS

Chan took over Four Seasons Durians at the tender age of 22. (Photo: Aik Chen) “My parents poured their hard work, blood, sweat and tears into this company. They started it from ground zero. So I felt that it was my duty as a son to take over."

Local durian confectionery business Four Seasons Durians started off as a fruit stall on Thomson Road. It has since evolved into selling durian-infused desserts after baking instructor Victor Chan took over the company in 2002. At the helm of the business now is Chan’s youngest son Marcus, who dropped out of school at 18 in order to help transform the business. What’s next for the young entrepreneur and the Four Seasons business?

Read the story here

Related:

Source: CNA/st/ds

Related Topics

Profiles Career

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us