Emma Maxwell: The interior designer behind Burnt Ends and Araya, two of Singapore’s most striking restaurants

A few years ago, Emma Maxwell was in Madagascar and noticed a piece of stone. The Singapore-based interior designer picked it up, not knowing what it was. “That turned out to be rose quartz. The colour was warm, soft, almost glowing. I kept it, knowing I’d use it one day,” said the founder of her eponymous Singapore-based design studio.

Rose quartz ended up being the main feature in Michelin-starred Chilean fine-dining restaurant, Araya, helmed by chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero. “When Araya came along, I knew where it belonged. We designed a 10m-long chef’s counter from a single slab of rose quartz. It runs the length of the space and sets the tone for everything around it; people respond to it instinctively. It’s also common in Chile where the chefs are from, so it felt grounded,” said Maxwell.

She described the soft ombre colour as evoking a Chilean desert sunset. In the private dining room, a panoramic wallpaper of Chilean mountains further reflects the cuisine. “We layered in as many links to their heritage and food as we could,” elaborated Maxwell.

The Australian-born designer has created many memorable interiors for popular F&B destinations in Singapore. Aside from Araya, she has also designed the Cempedak Island resort, Michelin-starred and World’s 50 Best restaurant Burnt Ends, as well as the recently opened VITIS wine bar.