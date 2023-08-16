Interior designer Matthew Shang shares ideas on how to create spaces with personality

Matthew Shang’s father was a skilled craftsman who built the family’s childhood home in North Queensland, Australia. “I remember the materiality vividly. It has deep-red timber floors and front steps made from solid, wide timber boards. A love of craft and crafted construction has thus always been with me. I inherently love the crafting of solid timbers, the joining and the expression of different grains and tone of the different timber varieties,” shared the interior designer who co-founded MSDO Design in 2020 with partner Paul Semple.

This sensibility for artisanal details as well as rich material exploration is palpable in striking spaces such as Revolver, Hamamoto, Yantra and most recently, modern izakaya bar Barood. In progressive Indian restaurant Revolver, a stepped beaten metal feature floats above the brick-clad grill station. In omakase restaurant Hamamoto a brushed hinoki wood counter – the only curved sushi counter in Singapore – arcs across the space. The use of hinoki wood pays homage to traditional Japanese restaurants, shared Shang. “The rest of the design itself is less traditional, with a sweeping arch above the open kitchen more of a theatrical-style presentation of the chef as the hero of the space. Next door at Revolver, a great hearth was created [to spotlight the fire used during grilling], showing its importance as a major part of the theatre of cooking, as well as highlighting the traditions of Indian cooking,” Shang elaborated.