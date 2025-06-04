Why Bangkok-born hospitality group Anantara could be Asia’s most interesting hotel brand

When the third season of The White Lotus, HBO’s cult-favourite dramedy about the darkly entangled lives (and deaths) of guests and staff at an ultra-luxury resort, premiered earlier this year, viewers across Asia, including Singapore, took notice.

Sure, much of the initial buzz revolved around Kpop megastar Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa of Blackpink making her acting debut. But let’s be honest, we travel junkies were just as excited to recognise the sun-drenched backdrop of iconic Thai tropical escape Koh Samui, popular among long-weekend warriors and barefoot luxury aficionados alike.

Spotting familiar sights like the Big Buddha Temple Wat Phra Yai or playing “Guess the Resort” during each hotel set became something of a jetsetter’s pastime.

As expected, many scenes were filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. No surprise there, given that the first two seasons were also set at Four Seasons properties in Hawaii and Sicily. But in a plot twist worthy of show creator Mike White, a lesser known but very strategic player in luxury hospitality quietly stole the show.

​​Enter Anantara.