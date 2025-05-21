How this Australian interior decorator turned her passion for design into a successful business
Works like the recently refurbished Capella Manor in Singapore reflect Simone Haag’s perennial curiosity and well-honed artistic eye.
Growing up in Melbourne, Simone Haag spent plenty of time in the Australian city’s galleries and vintage markets. This helped shape her storytelling instinct, which comes through in her distinct styling and interior decoration of luxury homes and hospitality spaces.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up in Melbourne – a city that quietly fosters creativity. There’s an ease to the way Melbournians live, with a respect for individuality and a reverence for design that is deeply rooted in the city. There’s also a gentle eclecticism to Melbourne that has always encouraged me to explore the interplay of old and new,” reflected the forthcoming and affable 46-year-old.
Haag’s job scope is to give the finishing touches and nuanced touch points to spaces crafted by architects and interior designers through the thoughtful selection of furniture, lighting, objects, textiles and artworks. Thus, she needs to be attuned to the overall intention of her collaborators, as well as the lifestyle and personalities of the people who live in and use the spaces.
Judging by the accolades and features of her projects in many top design magazines, Haag does this very well. She has a knack for telling visual tales through marrying textures, patterns and forms across myriad eras and craft techniques. Since opening her studio in 2014, laurels include the IDEA Award for residential interior curation and the Interior Design Magazine for best country residence in 2024. Haag is also a sort-after television host and curator in the field.
A recent achievement was being invited to participate in the third instalment of L’Appartamento by Artemest this year during Milan Design Week, held from Apr 8 Apr13 April in 2025. The much-anticipated showcase highlighted Italian craftsmanship and design through the lens of six renowned creatives and studios.
This opportunity made Milan Design Week particularly special for Haag. Each collaborator was tasked with dressing a space in the 19th century Palazzo Donizetti from the inventory of Artemest. Haag was in familiar territory, having sourced from the online gallery since her studio’s early days.
She set a memorable welcome tone in The Foyer with sculptural and artistic pieces like Cini Boeri’s Papero table lamp, designed in 1971 and made with impact-resistant opal polystyrene, as well as the Almond console table by Oscar Torlasco, covered in high-gloss parchment. “Designing The Foyer was a study in contrast – on how to honour the ornate, classical architecture of the space while introducing contemporary collectible design in a way that felt both elevated and harmonious.”
She added: “What I took away from the exhibition, beyond the joy of curating, is just how fearless Italian design can be; there’s a confidence in material silhouette and scale that I find endlessly intriguing. Italian makers have a way of being both avant-garde and anchored in tradition. I came home thinking about how that duality could continue to inform my own work.”
As a somewhat treasure hunter and stage designer, seeking inspiration from other cultures is important for Haag. She finds much of this through her travels, with one “recent love affair” being Mexico City. “It’s a city that wears its history with such confidence, where ornate, colonial buildings sit alongside modernist masterpieces,” she enthused. “There’s also a warmth to the craftsmanship that’s incredibly seductive. I found so much joy wandering through local design stores, meeting makers and collecting pieces that felt both soulful and slightly surreal.”
This connection could come from similarities Haag finds between Mexico City and her hometown. “Like Melbourne, Mexico City has that beautiful tension between restraint and exuberance – something that I try to emulate in the spaces I create,” she explained.
Her own home embodies that feeling of old-meets-new, tempered-meets-joy. Christened Light Well House, it is a modernist gem designed by architect Ian J Smith in 1972. Haag described the architecture as having a “quiet confidence”. The internal courtyard – “the namesake light well” – was what truly captivated her.
“It draws light into the centre of the home, creating a softness and serenity that permeates every room. It’s rare to find a house that feels like a gallery without ever becoming austere, and I was drawn to that sense of openness and potential,” Haag explained.
She styled the house to be both aesthetic and suited for family living. “The dining chairs are a beautiful example of form-meeting-function. They are elegant enough to feel considered, but comfortable and robust enough for daily family meals,” pointed out the mother of three school-going daughters.
The home is warm and inviting; it is design-led without feeling too dressy. To do this, emotion is an important ingredient in her methodology “My personal approach to styling is rooted in emotional resonance; I’m drawn to pieces that have soul, whether they are vintage, sculptural, handcrafted or unexpected,” said Haag.
For her, styling is not about filing a space, but rather “about composing a visual language that tells the story of the people who live there,” Haag elucidated. It takes time to develop this sensitivity. And sometimes, it means saying no.
“One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is the value of intuition, trusting that quiet, inner knowing when something feels right – be it a piece of furniture, a collaborator or a business decision,” shared Haag. “I’ve also learned that growth doesn’t come from saying yes. Often, it comes from protecting your creative energy and being intentional about the projects you take on.”
One of these “intentional” decisions was Capella Sydney, which was her first major hospitality project. Haag worked with Make Architects and Bar Studio in styling the interiors of the former Department of Education, built in 1912. This led to Capella Manor – her second collaboration with the Singapore-born hotel brand.
The manors are Capella Singapore’s most luxurious offerings, featuring 10 standalone buildings in the luxuriant grounds of Sentosa. Capella Manor was one of three recently refurbished manors, with the other two Colonial Manors in heritage buildings dressed by Matthew Shang Design Office.
Foster and Partners designed the two-storey Capella Manor; its interiors are by the late-Jaya Ibrahim. Haag layered on tactual objects of pewter, ceramics, rare timbers and glass. These mix with sculptural lightings and unique seating, such as 1930s Swedish Carved Monk chairs and Vidigal armchairs with cattail fibre backs resembling porcupines, designed by Lattog for Rio de Janeiro company Vimoso.
The living room is crowned by a Lure Lantern from Pelle Design and softened with a topography-like rug from Halcyon Lake, which reflect the tropical context and bring about a relaxed ambience. Many sculptures and artwork on plinths also give definition to corners.
The project is an example of Haag’s curatorial knowledge drawn from around the world. But pieces like a print from Tasmanian artist and designer Laura E Kennedy, as well as twin Modernist Pyramid chairs from Sydney interior designer Tasmin Johnson also reflect her support for Australian creatives.
This is amplified with her curatorial debut in the final 2024 main gallery exhibition of Craft Victoria, titled Fables & Folklore. It highlighted the country’s creative culture through almost 90 new works from 36 creatives that had never been seen before prior to the showcase. “There’s an increasing confidence in how our designers and craftspeople are expressing a uniquely Australian voice that’s sophisticated yet soulful, and still a little under recognised on the global stage,” said Haag.
Australian craft and design has a unique “sense of authenticity, materiality and narrative – whether it’s in the visible hand of the ceramicist, the natural imperfection of a timber grain or the boldness of a colour palette drawn from our landscapes,” she observed. “It’s less about trend and more about truth, with pieces that are deeply rooted in place but not afraid to push boundaries.”
This can also be said of her own ethos, which embodies the tenacity and rigour of someone who has had to fight hard to forge her own path. Indeed, Haag did not start out in the creative world. Her past life includes being a flight attendant on a private jet, a snowboarding instructor in France and handling events in a London hotel. But her love for the creative world had her returning to Australia and needling her way into the industry with an entry-level job at a reputed interior design firm before she went solo.
Very quickly, her singular, magpie eye brought her clients who appreciate her ability to marry subtle luxury without being staid. Haag has her hands full, with current residential projects in New Zealand and Sydney. One project is highly personal. She is building a holiday home called The Mountain House, located in Tolmie (a few hours north of Melbourne). Haag and her husband – both avid skiers – fell in love with the scenic place.
“It’s remote, peaceful and steeped in natural beauty. There’s a rawness to the landscape that called for a home that could feel both grounded and soulful, and I’ve been slowly collecting pieces for it over the years with that vision in mind,” shared Haag, who is partnering with Healy Ryan for the architecture and CJH Studio for the carpentry.
The Mountain House, which Haag is styling as a cosy abode is actually for rent, will be available for rent. She elaborated: “While it will be available to rent as a luxury accommodation, the intention isn’t for it to feel styled in a conventional sense. The pieces will be emotive – tribal, vintage, textural – drawn from markets, travels and makers I’ve long admired.”
It will be a project that truly embodies the Simone Haag spirit. “It won’t be something precious but layered; a space to retreat, reflect and connect to something deeper,” she described. “Watch this space – it’s still evolving but I can already sense it will be a very special place.”