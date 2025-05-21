How this Australian interior decorator turned her passion for design into a successful business

Growing up in Melbourne, Simone Haag spent plenty of time in the Australian city’s galleries and vintage markets. This helped shape her storytelling instinct, which comes through in her distinct styling and interior decoration of luxury homes and hospitality spaces.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up in Melbourne – a city that quietly fosters creativity. There’s an ease to the way Melbournians live, with a respect for individuality and a reverence for design that is deeply rooted in the city. There’s also a gentle eclecticism to Melbourne that has always encouraged me to explore the interplay of old and new,” reflected the forthcoming and affable 46-year-old.

Haag’s job scope is to give the finishing touches and nuanced touch points to spaces crafted by architects and interior designers through the thoughtful selection of furniture, lighting, objects, textiles and artworks. Thus, she needs to be attuned to the overall intention of her collaborators, as well as the lifestyle and personalities of the people who live in and use the spaces.

Judging by the accolades and features of her projects in many top design magazines, Haag does this very well. She has a knack for telling visual tales through marrying textures, patterns and forms across myriad eras and craft techniques. Since opening her studio in 2014, laurels include the IDEA Award for residential interior curation and the Interior Design Magazine for best country residence in 2024. Haag is also a sort-after television host and curator in the field.