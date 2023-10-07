Co-creator of Edition hotel group, Ian Schrager on how to build a brand with personality

Following this, came a string of anti-convention hotels like the Royalton Hotel and Paramount Hotel, where he introduced the idea of "lobby socialising" ‒ the hotel lobby became a new kind of gathering place. Other hotels he has created include the Delano Hotel in Miami and Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood.

What he did differently was to offer the hotel as a lifestyle space that spoke to one’s personality and aesthetic preference in a time when the hotel industry was characterised by general offerings.

"We just thought that the hotel industry at that time was completely generic," Schrager remarked. "There was no emphasis on a product or product distinction. Everything was about the efficiency of execution, the location or things like that. Nobody was really focused on the experience and trying to create a desirability about being in a particular place, lifting the spirits, touching people in visceral ways. We just wanted to do that."

For instance, he got rid of the role of the traditional concierge. “We never had a concierge. We thought everybody who worked in the hotel should be a concierge. Everybody should be able to make the effort," he said.

Schrager also drew upon his New York City roots as well as his experience in the nightlife scene to figure out the intangible secret sauce in creating an electric atmosphere. “I was born in the Bronx, raised in Brooklyn and I live in Manhattan”, he declared.

"In a nightclub, you don't have any distinguishable product, other than the vibe, the feel that you create," Schrager reflected, on how the diverse, sophisticated crowd at Studio 54 played a crucial role in capturing the spirit of the moment. "It's very difficult to put that in a brand book, and very difficult to make rules about that. You have to kind of feel what it is that makes something distinctive."

Besides the range of Edition luxury boutique hotels, he also has his own hotel brand Public, which aims to offer the best of the boutique and lifestyle hotel set at more accessible price points.