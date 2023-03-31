Meet Aman Essentials CEO Kristina Romanova, the brains behind the hotel’s lifestyle push

Why did you decide to partner with Kose for Essential Skin and how was it like working with them?

I admire the attention to detail and exceptional quality of products created in Japan; the Japanese principles on beauty and skincare also really resonate with me. Given there is a long standing connection between Japan and Aman, I felt it was the right fit for us to craft our new skincare line here.

Kose is a celebrated manufacturer of both cosmetics and skincare. There was also an existing relationship between Aman and Kose, as we offered a facial treatment on the Aman Spa menus at select hotels including Aman Le Meeleezin, Aman Spa at The Connaught, London and Aman Tokyo.

Working with the Kose team was an incredible experience — they were so open to my feedback and ideas, while bringing their decades of expertise to the table in order to make my vision for these products a reality.

Now more than ever, wellness and mental health is in the spotlight. What does wellness mean to you personally?

Over time I have come to realise that beauty really comes from within. If you don’t look after yourself, you won’t feel your best and your inner beauty won’t shine through. I firmly believe that if you don’t treat your body well, it doesn’t matter how many creams you apply; it will show that you’re not taking a holistic approach to well-being.

As a busy working mum, I try to carve out time for myself each morning to do my daily yoga practice and breathing exercises. If I have time in the evenings, I love going for a bath. My daily ritual helps me unwind — I use our Coconut Milk Bath and light our Grounding Candle, taking time to breath and contemplate, which I find incredibly helpful in giving me balance and maintaining my well-being.