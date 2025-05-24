Stamford Tyres’ Dawn Wee found healing in setting up an upscale thrift shop with a social mission

It was important for her to get things right. “I had to convince people that the store is a long-term plan.”

There were initial hiccups. Most people have been generous and given their things with heart, but a few, she shared, “have used the shop as a dumping ground. We ended up having to dispose a few things, and the costs were borne by us.”

They are now more selective with the curation. Wherever possible, some heirloom items and collectibles are professionally appraised. Close friends who are collectors themselves sometimes volunteer their stringent scrutiny.

The Discovery Shop also does not have Institution of a Public Character (IPC) status, which means it cannot issue you a tax-deductible receipt for your buys, although Dawn shared that in the case of the ARK fund, the donations are matched by the government, dollar-for-dollar.

The store doesn’t take cash or credit cards, and payment is only made through bank app or PayNow. The money goes directly to the charity (we noted that the Singhealth fund is reflected on the transaction), and the store is unable to refund you once payment has been made. Do check your bill before making payment.

HOPE FLOATS

It’s been an organic growth with good learning curves, and Dawn doesn’t take it for granted that she’s in a fortunate position to be able to do this. There’s “no rental (she has it for three years) for the space, and she has the staff, storage and logistics support from the holdings company.

She’s greatly appreciative for all the love and support for her passion project, often crediting her friends and her Stamford Tyres team for helping make it happen. Some even chip in during their break to spruce up the donated items for sale, whether it’s a coat of varnish, or making minor repairs. “It’s all a team effort,” she said, beaming proudly.

“The Dawn Wee of the past was busy raising a family, helping her husband grow a business, there was less time to focus on her interests much. But if I hadn’t been that Dawn Wee then, I wouldn’t have been able to do this now, to contribute to society this way,” she shared.

“These days, I am very much trying to be close to my religion or what God wants me to be.” Dawn became a Christian in early 2000. But if you think that means a life of solitude and only prayer, think again.

“I have another 10 years hopefully, and I am going to still stay productive while I can – I ain’t got much time to waste,” she laughed, heartily. And that’s a promise, you can expect more to come.

The Discovery Shop is located at Stamford Tyres’ Jurong Retail Centre, Level 2, 19 Lok Yang Way.

Operating hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 5.30pm.

Nearest MRT: Joo Koon Station. Pick up from the station to the store can be made by calling 6797-2967 or emailing discoveryshop24 [at] gmail.com. 24-hours advance notice, needed.