‘You don't have to be mega-rich or a collector to consume art’: Talenia Gajardo, founder of art consultancy The Artling

Aside from hotels, The Artling’s consultancy arm has curated art for private homes, the offices of co-work provider JustCo and The Great Room across the globe, the Google Asia-Pacific Headquarters and furnished the retail stores of LVMH in Singapore with art, among others. It is also responsible for the many murals that adorn the shophouse walls in Singapore’s heritage district.

“It’s taken us a long time to get here. Even if you asked us five years ago, we would not have imagined the scale of the projects we are undertaking,” said Kim Tay, The Artling’s gallery director who is with me and Gajardo at Christina’s – a restaurant in Mondrian Singapore Duxton where New York-based studio softlab’s Crystallized art installation hugs the ceiling, its faceted surfaces reflecting the daylight like jewels. Tay joined The Artling in its second year and has been key in setting its direction alongside Gajardo.

Art consultancy is not as glamorous and simplistic as it appears, highlighted Gajardo. Sure, there are the parties that accompany the art fairs but that is just “one percent” of what the team does. “It’s not just about placing paintings on the walls. We are literally on site all the time in hard hats with the architects and interior designers, figuring out loading, safety, thinking what art can be put into a space. There is a lot of brunt work, a lot of logistics, a lot of administrative work. There’s lots of beautiful stuff about it too obviously, but it’s by no means easy,” she shared.