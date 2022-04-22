They started a bespoke travel company that makes Asian jetsetters feel at home during holidays

TRIPS WITH AN ‘ASIAN TWIST’

The trio, who are seasoned travel industry veterans with more than six decades of combined experience, met as colleagues at bespoke travel agency Country Holidays. In 2018, Country Holidays was acquired by international luxury tour agency Scott Dunn and they joined the latter as part of the management team.

Two years later, they decided it was time to strike it out on their own and launched Intriq Journey in early 2020 to focus on trips that have an “Asian twist” by catering to what travellers from Asia want.

“We wanted to do something different that we can call our own. We wanted to carry on the legacy of Country Holidays with a more Asian identity and to design trips and journeys that excite us,” said Yap. “We know how Asians like to travel and what makes them excited.”

For example, while travellers from Western countries may prefer longer free and easy holidays and beach getaways, Asians tend to spend their time sightseeing, Fan explained.