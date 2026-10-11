From F1 rookie to Max Verstappen’s teammate: Isack Hadjar’s rapid rise at Red Bull

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, we homed in on Isack Hadjar as the rookie to watch among six newcomers, predicting that the French-Algerian Formula One driver, who made his F1 debut with Racing Bulls, had a good chance of being promoted to senior team Red Bull for the 2026 season.

Turns out we were right on the money. The Paris-born racer ended an impressive debut season with a 51-point haul that included a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, making him the youngest French driver to reach an F1 podium, at 21.

The result left Hadjar 12th in the drivers’ standings, ahead of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda – enough to convince Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who succeeded long-serving Christian Horner midway through the season, paving the way for his promotion to Tsunoda’s Red Bull seat for 2026.

Now racing alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Hadjar appears to be proving that decision right.