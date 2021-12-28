Not travelling? You can still get your favourite duty-free items

Hands up those who feel a holiday isn’t complete without that detour to the duty-free shop en route to the baggage carousel. Now imagine you can still do that without a boarding pass and taking swab tests.

Say hello to iShopChangi, Changi Airport’s e-commerce platform that is a one-stop shopping destination across all airport terminals and Jewel Changi Airport.

Pre-pandemic, its main target market was for passengers to browse, compare prices and purchase their desired items in advance and over an extended window of time, without having to worry about the item being unavailable in their arrival or departure terminal, or popular products being out of stock on the day that they’re flying. The focus has now shifted to the non-traveller market while waiting for international travel to return to its former heyday.

Nicole Foo, vice-president of online retail for Changi Airport Group, said that the pandemic has caused iShopChangi to accelerate its strategy to expand its focus to non-travellers in 2020.