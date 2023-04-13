Italian footwear designer, Giuseppi Zanotti: ‘The perfect stiletto does not exist’

It isn’t every day that a famed shoemaker will tell you to forget the idea of finding a perfect stiletto: It doesn’t exist. Yet here is Giuseppi Zanotti (no less), the Italian footwear designer, whose sexy, sculptural, and stunning shoes are coveted by women all over the world, confirming it’s an elusive idea. Because all stilettos will hurt you at some point. “It’s only whether they hurt, more or less,” he said, candidly.

It is perhaps this candour that makes him even more charming. Not that he needs it to make you more smitten with his shoes. With their eye-catching boldness, and often gilded and bejewelled designs and silhouettes, they are exquisitely beautiful. They are also known for their lightness (read not clunky or heavy) because Zanotti is meticulous about creating this airy feel – each shoe is designed to make the wearer feel as comfortable as they possibly can; even when they are slinky and sculptural, he is very particular (to the point of being studious) about their balance.

That Zanotti’s shoes make women feel sexy and feminine, is undeniable. Which is exactly what he set out to do when he became a shoe designer, 30 years ago. He wanted to give women shoes that would match and accentuate their beauty. For him, a shoe – but more specifically a pump or a stiletto – is like an extension of the leg. “They enhance a woman’s silhouette,” he said.