Italian high performance carmaker Lamborghini is now in the NFT market

According to Winkelmann, the average age of a Lamborghini customer currently hovers around 45 years. And, like other luxury automotive marques, the company is seeing its customer demographic trending younger.

“We have studies that show that by 2025, more of our customers will be aged 40 and below, and we are already seeing this in Asia, especially in China,” he said.

Winkelmann attributed this to the newer ways in which people are gaining wealth these days, giving rise to a younger wave of nouveau riche. Or crypto-riche, as I like to call it.

In light of this trend, Lamborghini’s foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) certainly makes sense.

“We are a luxury brand but we have to cover two bases of the business. On one hand, we have to maintain a limit on everything we do but on the other, we also have to give access to the fan community,” explained Winkelmann. He took over the reins in 2022 from Stefano Domenicali, who incidentally, was appointed CEO of Formula One last year.