Meet the British MD of Jaguar Land Rover, who speaks Korean

“Two of my friends have been there through a charity organisation in Beijing but I never made it when I had the chance. Because my degree was on Korea and I studied international relations – specifically North Korean and South Korean politics – and what happened in the war and post-war, I’m very intrigued with North Korea as a nation and I’d like to go visit. It’s a shame that a wonderful country such as Korea just split and there’s no sign of it ever being reunified,” he shared.

Of all his travels in the world, Scott’s most memorable experience was his trip through the Gobi desert as part of an ambitious months-long overland journey from Hanoi to Helsinki in an old UAZ Russian van almost two decades ago.

“Those six weeks were really wonderful and exciting taking in the beautiful landscape and terrain. I got lost in the Gobi. And I had a driver, a Mongolian gentleman called Goonga, who turned up with his wife and son without telling us and we ended up travelling together as sort of a family,” he reminisced.

Scott was 31 at the time and now in his 50s looking back on the biggest life lesson travelling has taught him that parlays well into business and leadership, it’s “patience, patience, patience,” he said.

“Because you get put in circumstances that can be very difficult and challenging, and regardless of your emotions or how you feel at the time, you just have to suck it up, bear with it and take it onboard,” he added.

His advice for other travellers – when we can globetrot again freely – is to have an appreciation for others’ surroundings.

“What might be the norm in your home country is not necessarily the norm when you’re travelling, and that teaches you to be more tolerant,” he offered.