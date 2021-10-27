Japan's Princess Mako gives up crown for love. Plus, 5 other royals who married commoners

As a departing royal, Mako was entitled to a traditional payment of about US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million), however, she turned it down.

Ahh, the things we do for love.

While it was once taboo for a royal to marry a commoner, it is much more acceptable today. Prince William of the UK for example, married Kate Middleton, while Prince Harry married actress Meghan Markle.

The British royals aren’t the only ones taking commoners as spouses. Here are five Asian sovereigns who married outside the regal lineage.

TUNKU AMINAH SULTAN IBRAHIM

Johor’s princess Tunku Aminah Sultan Ibrahim married Dennis Muhammad Abdullah in 2017. Dennis was born in the Netherlands, but moved to Southeast Asia in his early twenties to work as a model. He was also the former marketing manager of Singapore football club, Tampines Rovers.