Japanese architect Keiji Ashizawa’s creative philosophy is rooted in honest design

The easiest way to pitch Keiji Ashizawa into a frenzy is to display a piece of furniture in a space he designs that does not complement it. “Oh my god it always happens. I get very stressed about it,” exclaimed the Japanese architect.

Another major bugbear? Signs for the toilet randomly inserted into beautifully designed museums, which, according to him, seem to happen largely in Asia. “Their staff don’t seem to understand that they ruin the spaces. When I can, I try to educate them about the importance of good graphic design,” he said.

Ashizawa’s rants are not without basis. They reflect his approach of having harmony and coherence in whatever he does. Whether it is architecture, interior design or a piece of furniture, they have to complement than compete, playing the part of a quiet companion to allow the vibrancy of human life to comfortably unfold. This is an important tenet of a philosophy that he calls “honest design”.

His eponymous studio, established in 2005, is the platform through which it manifests. Among the projects he is best known for are Trunk (Hotel) Yoyogi Park, several Blue Bottle Coffee cafes, including in Nagoya and Tokyo, and a whole slew of private homes, one more holistic in appearance than the other.