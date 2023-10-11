Japanese restaurant Suzuki is world-famous architect Kengo Kuma’s first commercial project in Singapore

When you enter Suzuki, the first thing you see is a reception counter with rough-hewn edges. This structure is 600kg and a piece of ancient Gifu stone. It is one of the many exquisite materials from Japan found in the newly opened omakase restaurant by chef Suzuki Yuichiro.

Suzuki is part of Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s new F&B offerings. Situated along the walkway linking Duxton Hill and Craig Road, its facade is layered with a screen of Kyoto bamboo that forms a subtle wavy pattern. Above the entrance, the slim poles slant downwards to frame an intimate threshold. Cross this portal and one is transported into a contemplative atmosphere, leaving behind the bustle of Tanjong Pagar.

The strong material sensibility in Suzuki is a signature of Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, known for employing materials in a sensitive, experimental way that reinterprets traditional techniques into contemporary forms. This is seen in projects such as the Japan National Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the V&A Dundee (an outpost of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum) and The Sydney Exchange in Australia.