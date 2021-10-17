The Singaporean who collects Mars, a Japanese whisky you’ve never heard of

Eight years ago, Loh Chin Hui decided to visit a bar in Melbourne, a watering hole named Less Than Zero. He had walked past the place many times. The bar, which has since closed, wasn’t a fancy setup, just a small, unassuming joint where people could enjoy cheap drinks and shoot some pool.

Little did Loh, then a postgraduate student, know that the bar would turn out to be ground zero for his passion for Mars, a Japanese whisky brand that was unheard of outside of Japan at the time. The Singaporean got to learn about Mars from the bar’s secret menu of Japanese whiskies that included more famous brands like Yamazaki and Yoichi.

“[At Less Than Zero] I thought the Mars whiskies would taste quite terrible and I could joke about it on social media. The name itself was also very odd and it sounded like something that did not come from Japan,” said Loh, 43. “But the whiskies turned out to be extremely good.”

He tasted the Mars whiskies – a Zenkoji Komagatake Memorial Edition and a Sherry and American Oak – alongside a Yamazaki 18 Year Old. The spirits all had the characteristic honeyed and floral notes of Japanese drams but the Mars spirits stood out with their intensity and oily mouthfeel. Plus, they were much cheaper. He was “blown away”.