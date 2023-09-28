Louis Vuitton’s watch director, Jean Arnault, is a man on a mission — and he’s looking to shake things up in a big way

You have been busy at LFT with the revival of Gerald Genta and Daniel Roth under the manufacture. Can you tell us more about this?

This is a fun story. So you know that the brands have had a very interesting couple of years, between their independence with The Hour Glass [who purchased a majority stake in Daniel Roth in 1994, and Gerald Genta in 1996], then Bvlgari [who bought the brands in 2000], and now to us. This came about at my father’s first visit to LFT in April of 2022, during Watches and Wonders, where he met Michel [Navas] and Enrico [Barbasini], the co-founders of LFT. He didn't know them very well before and when they told him that they both started their career at Genta, something clicked in his mind. He turned to me and said: ‘Bvlgari has Genta, right? What are they doing with it?’ When I told him that they were reviving a few pieces but there was no solid plan to revive [the brands] properly, he turned to Michel and Enrico and said: ‘Well, I think you should take care of it.’ And that was that; we started taking care of the brands again.

The news caused much excitement.

Yes, Daniel Roth was probably one of the most revered independent watchmakers back in the 1980s — and also the first truly independent watchmaker. People credit others like [Philippe] Dufour, but actually, Daniel Roth was the first one to launch his brand [in 1988] after [he left] Breguet. It has been a really interesting adventure. Only two or three people are working for that part of the business; it’s still very much a startup. And we're taking things very slowly — the Swiss way. So today, LFT incubates these two brands, but the goal is to make them live as their own entities under LVMH, with no Louis Vuitton co-branding.