This Singapore start-up created a chatbot that can understand Singlish

Chances are, you’ve probably experienced first-hand the frustration of trying to have a conversation with a chatbot.

Sooner or later (usually sooner), you’re likely to hear its crisp, impersonal and usually American-accented digital voice going: “I’m sorry, I did not understand”.

On the other hand, traditional call centre customer service manned by humans have proved unsatisfactory as well, given long waiting times, and, usually, nine-to-five operating hours.

No wonder many businesses across industries believe digitalisation provides a competitive edge.

But Jennifer Zhang, CEO and co-founder of conversational voice AI firm WIZ.AI, noted: “in their race to automate, we are not only left with cold and emotionless self-serve options such as text-based chatbots, but more importantly, access is inadvertently taken away from the underprivileged, and people who are unable to adapt”.

