Meet Jeong Kwan, Buddhist nun, influential vegan chef and Netflix star

FOOD WASTE IS A CHRONIC GLOBAL ISSUE, YOU USE EVERY PART OF EVERY VEGETABLE?

Whatever comes from the earth is medicine, it is always good for your body. We must respect all the elements which help the plants grow – the sunlight and moonlight, the rain, the soil, all the nutrition.

By not throwing anything away and reducing food waste, eating the entire vegetables – the roots, stems, leaves, fruit, everything – we are contributing to balance and harmony in nature and helping to save the environment.

HOW DO YOU EAT WHEN YOU TRAVEL? FOR EXAMPLE, WHEN YOU WERE IN NEW YORK, DID YOU VISIT MANY RESTAURANTS?

I was lucky enough that when I went to New York, Chef Eric Ripert prepared a 100 per cent vegan menu for me – I especially appreciated the vegan chocolate! I also went with Chef Eric to other vegan restaurants.

In Korea, I have eaten at Mingles by Mingoo Kang, he makes a special menu for me to ensure it's vegan. A lot of chefs here actually really enjoy when I visit because they can play with ingredients and make vegan-friendly menus for their restaurants at the same time. I've never had any issues when I travelled and have always been able to have vegan food. I also always carry my stash of Korean bean paste, kimchi and pickles when I travel!

HOW DO YOU SEE THE FUTURE OF KOREAN TEMPLE CUISINE? ARE THERE YOUNG SUNIM FOLLOWING YOUR EXAMPLE?

Obviously because of COVID people are more interested than ever in health and their immune systems and the answer is a vegan diet. A few young chefs are currently staying at the temple to learn. One graduated from Culinary Institute of America, these are chefs who have been working abroad but wanted to find and understand more about their roots and the basis of Korean food.

So the future of temple cuisine isn't only limited to monks and nuns here in the monastery, but lots of people want to come and learn, understand the philosophy of the Buddhist vegan diet and the ingredients.

HOW WOULD YOU SUGGEST THAT PEOPLE ADOPT THIS PHILOSOPHY IN THEIR OWN HOMES AND KITCHENS?

Animals – including humans – and plants need four things for life: Earth, water, sunlight and movement. So in our daily lives, by understanding our ingredients and their energy, how to cook them and how to utilise that energy, we can all give back and contribute to the harmony of us all living together.

Also, if everyone can make small changes – and the changes begin with all of us, inside – to save our environment and respect living things, we can all help nature to last a lot longer and be in better balance with the universe.