Kane Lim and his friendship with Singapore jeweller Vihari Poddar

Vihari: He always wanted to step [out of his father’s shadow] and make a name for himself.

Kane: Being Asian and coming from very successful families, there’s always this pressure and challenge to step out of [our families’ shadows]. Like you named your business Vihari, without the family name. On my Instagram, I just put Kane (@kanelk).

Vihari: Well, [our parents] gave us the stepping stone, that path, and then it’s up to us whether we want to take it or not. The fact that we have that path that makes it a bit easier to grow. But it is hard to prove to them that we can be independent and that we can do something without them being there all the time. I think that's the biggest challenge. Oh, there's also something else that we have in common. We're both vegetarian. He’s Buddhist, I’m Jain, but we both believe in karma and reincarnation.

Kane: Maybe I was a maharaja in a past life!

Vihari: I think in your past life you did something really good, so now you are the maharaja, the Bling Maharaja of Singapore! I think it’s his time to shine, like he’s starting at the bottom and then he’s just gonna shoot up. I feel so.

Kane: I was looking at Instagram just now and Netflix just posted my picture. Like, I’m on a global platform and being Singaporean, there’s so much pride in that. But there’s also a pressure to live up to that and be a good citizen, you know? I’m very humbled to have this platform, on such a global scale. Not many Singaporeans have done that. I mean, of course there are people like Fann Wong and Fiona Xie, but I think I’m one of the first Singaporeans to shoot an LA production that was the number one unscripted show of all time for Netflix, which is incredible. And it wasn’t just a hit in the US, it was a hit in over 50 countries. So crazy!