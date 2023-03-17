In her early 20s, she started a company to bring in independent luxury watch brands to Indonesia

Kartika Winata grew up surrounded by watches. Her father, a businessman, is an avid watch collector, and for almost every birthday or milestone, Winata was given a timepiece as a gift.

Still, when it comes to her affinity for horological tickers, “I wouldn’t say it was love at first sight,” Winata admitted. “As a young girl and a teenager, I just naturally knew a lot about watches because my dad kept talking about them.”

Winata spent most of her childhood in Singapore, before moving back to Jakarta when she was 12. As a young adult, she studied at the University of San Diego, majoring in marketing and communications. She also pursued a psychology course at Oxford University.

Out of all the watches owned by her father, his Delacour watch always stood out to Winata. Delacour is a luxury Swiss independent watch brand and its timepieces are known for their unique, distinctive tonneau shape. “All other watches are typically round. So whenever I saw my dad wearing his Delacour timepiece, I would tell him, ‘nice watch, Dad’.”

A chance encounter with the founder of Delacour in Singapore during a Lamborghini event then turned into a business opportunity for Winata. At the time, Delacour was just finishing up its contract with the original retailer that brought it into Indonesia. Winata was in her early 20s then, and was looking to embark on an entrepreneurship journey.