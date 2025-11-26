How Singapore designer Karyn Lim reinvents waste into art

As a child, Karyn Lim was creative with her hands, playing with dough, origami, paper, cardboard, plastic, cross-stitch, knitting, sewing, and more. “I made book boxes upcycled from cardboard, a wallet from gift wrap and plastic, and sewed small gifts for friends,” said the Singaporean designer and founder of her eponymous practice, Studio Karyn Lim.

Little did the young Lim know that she would one day put these skills to good use, such as in her So Plast!c “grocery bags edition” vessels. These basket-like creations feature skins made from woven fibres. Given their semi-rigid materiality and subtle gloss, they could even be mistaken for ceramics from afar.

These artful receptacles were made from used plastic bags. Lim wanted to alter the perception of disposables by transforming them into valuable objects. She collected and cleaned used plastic bags, turning them into plastic yarn (or “plarn”) that she crocheted into the vessels.

The project began when some stores in Singapore started charging for plastic bags to discourage excessive use in the name of green living. “It made me wonder why education about the urgency of reducing waste couldn’t change user behaviour, but adding a perceivable value to the product could,” said Lim.