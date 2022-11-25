Keeping the Mondavi name alive: A winemaking scion bridges the past and future

The valley floor had always been the source of fruit for his family’s wine business — the To Kalon vineyard, known for its top Cabernet Sauvignon, had long been their prized jewel — but it was a preference that belonged to an earlier zeitgeist. To make great wine today, Mondavi realised the hillsides held the answers.

“In other wine regions around the world, you’d find that the hillside vineyards do really well,” he said. “Burgundy articulates this importance better than anywhere else: The wines from the valley floor are good but the best ones always come from the hills, where you’d find many Grand Cru and Premier Cru estates.”

After an extensive search, he found a site on Pritchard Hill. Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and small amounts of Merlot and Petit Verdot vines were already planted there by a marine biologist and an architect, wine lovers who were looking to sell the vineyard as they didn’t have the wherewithal to improve the cultivation. They wanted to hand the site to a proper winemaker who could take it to the next level.

Mondavi felt the site checked off the boxes: At 1,300 ft to 1600 ft, it was the highest vineyard in Napa Valley’s Oakville region so it sat above the fog line, basking in generous sun exposure; the volcanic soils had good drainage; and bay breezes kept excess moisture in check.

He bought the Pritchard Hill vineyard in two tranches in 2008 and 2009, naming the site Sage Mountain Vineyard, after the plant that thrives in the area. Today he owns 173 acres of land, of which 70 acres are dedicated to vines.

The first three vintages of Continuum were based on fruit from the To Kalon vineyard, while subsequent vintages were made with fruit from Sage Mountain Vineyard.

Mondavi said he learns more about Pritchard Hill’s “nuances and personality” with each passing year. Merlot, which did not fare well on the valley floor, now thrives on Sage Mountain Vineyard. Ditto for Cabernet Franc. For the 2018 and 2019 vintages, Cabernet Franc formed up to 37 per cent of the blend, and Mondavi foresees this amount increasing in the future. “Merlot and Cabernet Franc on the hillside show a tenderness and sweetness, so we are increasing their amounts from a small base,” he said. “Our goal is to make wines of elegance and complexity.”