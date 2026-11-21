If you’re buying watches purely in the hope of making a quick buck, Liew has some blunt advice: Don’t.

“As much as I would like to say otherwise, if you’re purely looking at capital gains, I wouldn’t advise going into watches,” he said. Instead, he sees watches as a way to diversify one’s assets, with the potential to preserve or increase their value over time.

His first rule is simple: Spend only what you can afford. “A watch should suit your life, not stress it,” he said. Before thinking about returns, figure out what you actually like, whether that is sports watches, dress watches, a particular brand or even a certain colour.

From there, Liew considers three factors: Brand reputation, condition and rarity. But a collectible watch, he stresses, should never be judged on a single attribute. “It is never just one thing, it’s always a combination. A rare reference loses its financial floor if the case is over-polished, and a pristine watch is useless as an asset if there’s no market demand for the brand.”

For Liew, the story behind a watch can be as commercially powerful as its specifications. “People gravitate towards stories, and stories generate culture. Culture generates hype, and hype generates demand.”

So where might a value-conscious collector look today? Liew points to Breguet and Credor for their craftsmanship relative to current prices, while independent watchmaker De Bethune stands out for its architectural designs and low production numbers.

He also sees potential in less-hyped vintage and neo-vintage pieces from established brands such as Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet, rather than their more fashionable steel sports models.

Even among the so-called Holy Trinity of watchmaking – Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin – Liew notes that many models trade below their original retail prices, with only some commanding premiums.

For prospective buyers, research is essential. Liew recommends finding out when a watch was produced, how many were made, whether it was a limited edition or collaboration, and whether it has historical or horological significance. Provenance, original components and condition also matter.

What if you have S$50,000 to S$100,000 to spend on watches? Rather than spreading the money across several less expensive pieces, Liew favours a three-watch strategy: “You get a reliable daily beater, a solid travel companion, and then put the bulk of the money toward one truly significant grail timepiece in prime condition.”

Above all, Liew cautions against treating watches like stocks. “A watch isn’t as liquid as a stock,” he pointed out. “You shouldn’t buy them expecting quick trading gains, but rather to protect capital long-term while enjoying what you wear.”

SIX VINTAGE WATCHES WORTH KNOWING ABOUT

Liew’s collecting philosophy comes into focus as he selects six watches from the Watch Estate Reserve collection. They range from an iconic 1980s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak to a century-old Cartier and some lesser-known models, each illustrating a quality he looks for in a collectible timepiece.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402 (circa 1980s)