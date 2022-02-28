S$400,000 necklace, S$10,000 note: Inside Kim Lim’s epic wedding festivities
After their lavish “guo da li” ceremony, Lim and her husband held their marriage solemnisation on Feb 22, followed by a stunning pre-wedding dinner at 1-Atico on Feb 25 attended by celebs Rebecca Lim and Zoe Tay.
First it was their epic “guo da li” ceremony with S$2 million worth of gifts. Then on the auspicious date of February 22, 2022, billionaire heiress and entrepreneur Kim Lim held her wedding solemnisation at her mansion.
A patio on the rooftop of her 6,000 sq ft duplex penthouse was turned into a dreamlike garden, with a backdrop covered entirely with roses.
During the tea ceremony, Lim, who was dressed in a traditional wedding “kua” with extravagant gold jewellery, was gifted a S$10,000 note (which has been discontinued since 2014) by her billionaire father, Peter Lim.
“This special note has followed pa for a very long time and overcame many difficult years. Treasure it. All the best wishes for the future,” the note read.
Then on Feb 25, the couple held a glamourous Gatsby-themed pre-wedding dinner at 1-Atico. The venue was decorated with red roses and 15,000 black and gold balloons. According to the couple's event stylist Bloom House Events, the entire decor took 19 hours to set up, and 25 hours to prep.
In attendance at the dinner were several of Lim’s celebrity friends, including actresses Rebecca Lim and Zoe Tay.
Bucking tradition, the bride wore an all-black ensemble by Nicole Felicia Couture. She also wore a stunning Bvlgari Serpenti necklace which reportedly costs S$400,000 and was a gift from her dad, 8Days reported.
The festivities were planned by Lelian Chew, the founder of sister companies The Wedding Atelier and The Floral Atelier. Chew is widely regarded as the wedding planner to real life “crazy rich Asians”.
This is not the end of wedding celebrations for the couple, however. Lim and her husband will reportedly hold a wedding banquet towards the end of the year.