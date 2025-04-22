Kim Lim opens new business In London while caring for her newborn baby: ‘It’s a total balancing act’

Back in August 2024, billionaire heiress Kim Lim announced her second pregnancy with an impressive drone show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fast forward to today, and the 33-year-old is not only a new mum (Lim told 8days.sg she gave birth to her second kid four months ago), but she also found the time to grow her beauty empire, which includes illumia Therapeutics and hair care brand Papilla.

This time, the expansion heads to London.

In March, Lim announced that Papilla is opening a new branch in the UK, specifically along Grosvenor Place, near Buckingham Palace.

Why London? "It just felt right," she said. "It’s such a big city, lots of people dealing with hair issues — especially because of the water there. And there’s also a big Asian community, and let’s be real, Asians are always hunting for Asian-friendly treatments and brands they trust. So everything kind of aligned, and we just went for it."

“It’s a total balancing act,” said Lim via text when 8days.sg asked how she juggled her business and having a baby at the same time.