King Living CEO David Woollcott on building a furniture brand that lasts: ‘We’re here forever’

While shopping for furniture in Australia several years ago, David Woollcott, 43, recalls peering into a King Living showroom, then walking away. He ended up buying from brand’s competitors instead, “because I thought that King was too expensive,” he admitted. “On hindsight, I would have ended up spending more, but on something that I would still own today,” he reflected.

Indeed, while King Living products come with a premium price tag, the company bills itself as the anti-thesis to fast furniture. Instead, it wants to be a “something worth keeping brand”, said Woollcott, who is now CEO of the company. Timeless designs built on a steel frame, King Living furniture is made to last through generations.

Today, King Living is considered a leader in Australian furniture design, but the company started from humble beginnings. In 1977, founder David King and his mother, Gwen King, began designing and handcrafting original foam furniture to sell in Sydney’s famous Paddy’s Markets. “Talking to customers, I knew they wanted something that was comfortable, and that had depth and softness in the seat. I discovered this amazing suspension system made from steel that was used in European cars. But this type of suspension couldn’t be attached to a timber frame – because it would break the timber – so I experimented with using a steel frame," David King said in an article in Vogue Australia.