Meet the woman behind Klook Singapore’s success story during the pandemic

COVID-19 changed all that and by 2021, Klook had entered Singaporeans’ consciousness in a big way when it became one of only five players appointed by the Singapore government to partner in the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme, which was designed to keep the local tourism market afloat when international borders were still shut.

How did Wan utilise her S$100 credit given to every Singaporean to spend on tourism-related businesses?

“I personally went for a Disappearing Trades Tour, which brings you to industries that are fading in Singapore like paper effigy making, kopi bean roasting and traditional bread making. It was nice to explore Singapore’s history at the same time on that tour,” she recalled.

Fast forward to 2022, and Klook’s business volume has grown larger than what it was pre-pandemic in 2019, with its domestic business eclipsing the size of its international operations in 2019. The number of products and services offered on its site has quadrupled from 100,000 pre-COVID to almost 500,000 in 2021, and it has also doubled its global travel presence to over 1,000 destinations last year.

“It was surprising to us, because which travel company actually grows in a pandemic?” she asked rhetorically.

They say necessity is the mother of invention and the pandemic certainly proved such. Companies that pivoted and innovated fast enough experienced a reinvigorated lease of life and in the case of Klook, reimagining its business model enabled the company to establish a distinct identity and distinguish itself clearly in a crowded e-commerce space.

“COVID turned Singapore into a Petri dish of innovative experiences. It forced people to think about what would appeal a lot more, versus the cookie cutter, bread-and-butter type of tourism experiences,” Wan observed.

Experimentation became the name of the game and Klook worked hand in hand with some of its partners to devise some pretty novel experiences, such as holding yoga classes in front of the ocean habitat exhibit inside the SEA Aquarium.

“It takes courage to experiment like that but we saw a good response to such products,” she noted.

Not wanting to be seen as just another transactional player, Klook has since turned its focus to amplifying joy.

“Where previously it was always about volume and who can move the most hotel rooms at the lowest price, right now the focus is on how we can innovate together with our merchants to create something unique and help them increase their yield, while making the overall experience for customers better,” she explained.

The company has achieved this through intellectual property partnerships with industry leading brands, such as its recent staycation concept with Disney and Andaz, where guests could bring home some exclusive Disney merchandise as part of the package.

“I think that’s the difference between the domestic market versus the international market: If you’re travelling, you would still go for the cheapest price but for the domestic customer, they look more at the packaged experience,” she added.