Indian vegetarian restaurant Komala Vilas looking to open outlets in East Coast, Tampines

At 22 years old, straight after completing National Service (NS), Gunasekaran was called into the business to start learning the ropes. He describes the experience as a “baptism of fire”. “My dad wasn’t the teaching type, so I had to stand in the restaurant and observe for myself how the customers were, how the staff worked. What the food is about, its culture. It was a very steep learning curve,” he recalled.

Even though he left Komala Vilas temporarily for two years to pursue his studies overseas, holidays back in Singapore were spent working in the restaurant. “I would fly in and go back to work on the same day,” he said of the gruelling schedule.

Back then, he didn’t even have an official title. “I was known as the boss’ son, that was my title,” he shared matter-of-factly. After his father’s passing, he officially took on the title of Operations Director.

Gunasekaran’s career path may have been laid out for him, but leading the historic restaurant is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s our legacy and it’s a big deal for my family. I have to preserve it,” he believes. “I’ve always been aware that we are well off because of this restaurant. You can’t take that for granted. You have to work hard. Even if one day I want to do something else, the restaurant has to always be one of my priorities.”