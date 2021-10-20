Not just for travellers: How KrisShop reinvented itself in a pandemic

“At the time, what we were seeing was that the traditional airline travel retail model has not changed for a long, long time,” shared Pok. In a sum, the model revolved around a sales catalogue, which isn’t updated for three months, and an inflight sales cart that is limited in space, Pok explained. “There was a huge mismatch in demand and supply.”

At the same time, the company observed that over the years, sales on KrisShop’s website kept growing, especially after KrisFlyer Miles was introduced as a payment option in 2015.

Understanding that there were opportunities in the online space, the company then spent two years on an extensive brand revamp, culminating with the launch of a new KrisShop e-commerce website, unveiled in August 2019.

AGILITY IN CRISIS

On hindsight, the decision to rebrand KrisShop as a holistic omnichannel platform boded well for the company.

After its rebranding, the company hit a record high in sales in December 2019, but not long after, the COVID-19 crisis struck, effectively upending the entire travel industry.

“We were looking forward to 2020 with great hope. But then came January 2020, the first sign that something was happening. February and March rolled around, and that’s when we hit a low,” Pok recalled.

SIA had begun cutting back on flights, leading to a slowdown in KrisShop’s inflight sales. “The majority of our customer base was passengers. At that point in time, we had to make a decision – do we close down and go into hibernation while waiting for business to restart, or do we look for other opportunities? We knew that we couldn’t go into hibernation because we didn't know how long this crisis would last.”

With KrisShop.com already fully operational, the team made the decision to channel all its efforts online. “We came to the important realisation that hey, our customers are still around. They’re just not passengers. They may be landbound, but they are still our customers,” said Pok.