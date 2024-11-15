Kristina Blahnik on switching architecture for Manolos

Kristina Blahnik can pinpoint the moment she knew she would leave a career in architecture to join the family business, British luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik.

It was 2009. Her uncle and mother’s brand had been buoyed by the television programme Sex and the City and its heroine Carrie Bradshaw’s predilection for Manolo pumps.

“There was this subconscious pull that had become conscious,” says Blahnik.

She had “lived and breathed” the business before then. During her childhood, many school nights were spent meticulously brushing suede shoes at its flagship store in London. Years later she stepped in to help design a shoe collection when her uncle, the esteemed designer Manolo Blahnik, was unable to.

But she wanted more. “I said, ‘give me a chance’; I’d like to see what the opportunities are.”

Blahnik left the architecture practice she had set up with her former husband almost a decade earlier to join the family business, thinking: “If I can build a building, I can probably build a shoe”.