Krug president Manuel Reman: From consultant to leading one of the world’s most luxurious champagne houses

Now, as head of Krug, how do you plan to build on the work of your predecessor?

I spent a lot of time with Maggie, and we analysed where we are and what I feel should be done.

The house is in order ─ champagne quality and wine ratings. There are always 100 different screws, and there are some that we can screw a little bit more. We are there in terms of luxury. Now I think we can talk about our viticulture and oenology on top of that.

What does luxury mean to Krug?

First, there is no luxury without outstanding craftsmanship. This craftsmanship was designed by founder Joseph Krug without knowing it was 'luxury'.

Then, luxury was about creating a desire that Krug lovers didn't know they had. By creating Clos du Mesnil and Clos d'Ambonnay, and by crafting experiences instead of just tasting champagne. In other words, it offers emotions and a lifetime of memories through champagnes.

Finally, luxury is being irreproachable. We must do what we believe is key for a sustainable and ethical world and show the path to those afraid to take risks. To be honest, sometimes, on those topics, we get ourselves inspired by others, and sometimes we lead.

This year, you introduced a beautiful symphony, A Suite for Krug 2008, composed by the legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto, which played out at live concerts in New York, London, and Tokyo. Why is music so important to Krug?

You know, the champagne process is complex, and the Krug process is even more complex. We cut everything into pieces and then we rebuild it. If we start to talk about our champagne in technical words, we will lose everybody. It's not what our founder Joseph Krug wanted at the beginning. He wanted people to feel pleasure.

So, we decided to use different analogies like music ─ it's a universal language, and it's inclusive ─ to reach more people who do not speak the language of wine. What was great about Mr Sakamoto's creation was to see Krug's creation from a different point of view and different eye.