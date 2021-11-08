Kwanpen’s third-generation leader, Jonathan Kwan: ‘As children, we take things for granted’

His father believes that people take time to grow into their roles. “There isn't really a target to be met. There isn't an ROI to hit. You come into business and you start learning.” Retirement, he adds, is not a word in the family. “There are no fixed rules, or timing, when you should retire or when you should hand it off to the next person. As with all family businesses, they will always be there, looking over it, even though they’re not running the day-to-day business.”



Like many children of business owners, Jonathan didn’t get to spend much time with his father when he was younger. The latter was always busy in the office or travelling. It was only when he joined Kwanpen that the two became close. “After I became a dad myself, we got even closer, because I finally realised that it’s not so easy being a dad,” he said, referring to his three-year-old son with wife Park Sung-hye. The couple tied the knot in 2016.



“I think as children, we tend to take things for granted. In my case, well, I didn’t realise how much sacrifices both my dad and my mum made to send me to university, for example, or even just to put food on the table. They worked really hard. And they always made sure that the family was well taken care of.”