How Kwong Cheong Thye’s fifth-gen scion is modernising his family’s 130-year-old soya sauce business

Gourmands who have dined at Singapore’s Michelin-starred Chinese restaurants, or at its popular Chinese food chains, are likely to have tasted Kwong Cheong Thye’s (KCT) soya sauce.

According to the company, its signature soya sauces are used by more than 90 per cent of the top hotels and restaurants in the country, including the likes of Summer Palace, Peach Blossoms, Crystal Jade, Putien and more. Its products are also distributed globally, with China and Dubai being its two biggest overseas markets.

It is an achievement that its fifth-generation co-owner, 28-year-old Alvin Choo, doesn’t take lightly. Soya sauce, he believes, is the “soul of a dish”. “Although it’s not the main star, it’s a very important ingredient that complements a dish. We have to keep giving our best,” he said.

Over the course of 130 years, Choo’s family has perfected its soya sauce recipe. But the young boss is determined not to let the company rest on its laurels, and is constantly looking for ways to innovate.